Hawaii Rainbow Wahine play the UC Davis Aggies on 5-game win streak

UC Davis Aggies (12-6, 6-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-6, 5-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Davis Aggies (12-6, 6-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-6, 5-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against UC Davis.

The Rainbow Wahine are 7-2 in home games. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West with 25.2 points per game in the paint led by Daejah Phillips averaging 6.0.

The Aggies are 6-2 in conference play. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mazatlan Harris averaging 1.8.

Hawaii averages 60.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 56.2 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 17.1 more points per game (70.7) than Hawaii gives up to opponents (53.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.5 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Brooklyn Rewers is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Sydney Burns is averaging 5.9 points for the Aggies. Tova Sabel is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.