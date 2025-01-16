Hawaii hosts CSU Northridge after Fofana’s 26-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-6, 3-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 3-2 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (11-6, 3-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 3-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces Hawaii after Mahmoud Fofana scored 26 points in CSU Northridge’s 94-90 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 9-3 in home games. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West with 12.4 assists per game led by Marcus Greene averaging 1.9.

The Matadors are 3-3 in Big West play. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 16.5 assists. Keonte Jones paces the Matadors with 4.1.

Hawaii’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge scores 12.0 more points per game (81.4) than Hawaii gives up (69.4).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is shooting 51.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

Marcus Adams Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.