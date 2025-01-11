Haskell and Saint Bonaventure host UMass

UMass Minutewomen (7-8, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-10, 1-3 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutewomen (7-8, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-10, 1-3 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays UMass after Dani Haskell scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 68-66 win against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies have gone 4-3 at home. Saint Bonaventure allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. UMass averages 62.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 56.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 59.1 UMass gives up. UMass averages 62.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 68.7 Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents.

The Bonnies and Minutewomen match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskell is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bonnies.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.