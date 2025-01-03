Harvard visits Yale following Turner’s 20-point performance

Harvard Crimson (11-1) at Yale Bulldogs (1-12) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Yale after…

Harvard Crimson (11-1) at Yale Bulldogs (1-12)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits Yale after Harmoni Turner scored 20 points in Harvard’s 86-26 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-5 in home games. Yale is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crimson are 6-1 in road games. Harvard is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

Yale’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 2.7 per game Yale gives up.

The Bulldogs and Crimson square off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Egger is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Elena Rodriguez is shooting 55.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Crimson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 53.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Crimson: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.