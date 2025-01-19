Harvard takes on Pennsylvania after Turner’s 33-point performance

Harvard Crimson (13-2, 2-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (13-2, 2-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-6, 1-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Pennsylvania after Harmoni Turner scored 33 points in Harvard’s 83-53 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Quakers have gone 4-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Stina Almqvist averaging 3.1.

The Crimson are 2-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pennsylvania scores 68.9 points, 16.4 more per game than the 52.5 Harvard allows. Harvard averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Crimson match up Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Almqvist is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Quakers.

Turner is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Crimson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Crimson: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

