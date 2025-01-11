Harvard plays conference foe Princeton

Princeton Tigers (11-4) at Harvard Crimson (5-8) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 143.5…

Princeton Tigers (11-4) at Harvard Crimson (5-8)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xaivian Lee and Princeton take on Chandler Pigge and Harvard in Ivy League play.

The Crimson are 3-2 in home games. Harvard has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 3-1 in road games. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Harvard’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Harvard allows.

The Crimson and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Nelson is averaging 8.4 points for the Crimson.

Lee is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

