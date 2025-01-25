Harvard hosts Yale following Thybulle’s 20-point game

Yale Bulldogs (2-15, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-2, 3-1 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (2-15, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-2, 3-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Harvard after Grace Thybulle scored 20 points in Yale’s 70-67 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Crimson have gone 6-0 in home games. Harvard averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 18.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in conference games. Yale averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Harvard averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 55.6 points per game, 3.7 more than the 51.9 Harvard gives up.

The Crimson and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmoni Turner is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.5 steals for the Crimson. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Egger is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ciniya Moore is averaging 7.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

