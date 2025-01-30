Harvard hosts Weiss and Columbia

Columbia Lions (14-4, 5-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-2, 4-1 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (14-4, 5-0 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (15-2, 4-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Harvard after Riley Weiss scored 25 points in Columbia’s 79-54 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Crimson have gone 7-0 in home games. Harvard is third in the Ivy League with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Harmoni Turner averaging 14.0.

The Lions are 5-0 in conference play. Columbia scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Harvard scores 71.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 61.3 Columbia gives up. Columbia scores 22.7 more points per game (73.6) than Harvard gives up to opponents (50.9).

The Crimson and Lions meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Crimson. Alayna Rocco is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Weiss is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lions. Kitty Henderson is averaging 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.6 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

