Harvard hosts Roberts and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (6-9, 1-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Harvard after Ethan Roberts scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-76 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson have gone 3-3 in home games. Harvard has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Quakers are 0-2 in conference games. Pennsylvania gives up 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Harvard’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 64.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.5 Harvard allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Crimson.

Roberts averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

