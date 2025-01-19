Harvard hosts Pennsylvania after Roberts’ 26-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (6-9, 1-1 Ivy League) Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (4-11, 0-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (6-9, 1-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Harvard after Ethan Roberts scored 26 points in Pennsylvania’s 86-76 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 3-3 on their home court. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 13.3 assists per game led by Evan Nelson averaging 3.0.

The Quakers are 0-2 in conference play. Pennsylvania ranks eighth in the Ivy League shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

Harvard averages 67.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 75.0 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 64.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.5 Harvard allows.

The Crimson and Quakers match up Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Hinton is averaging 13.9 points for the Crimson.

Roberts is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Quakers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

