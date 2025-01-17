Harrison leads Bellarmine against Eastern Kentucky

Bellarmine Knights (12-6, 3-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-6, 2-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (12-6, 3-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-6, 2-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Eastern Kentucky after Hayley Harrison scored 30 points in Bellarmine’s 86-78 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks ninth in the ASUN with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 2.8.

The Knights are 3-2 in ASUN play. Bellarmine scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky scores 72.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.4 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alice Recanati is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonels.

Harrison is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

