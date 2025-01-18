Harrison leads Bellarmine against Eastern Kentucky after 30-point game

Bellarmine Knights (12-6, 3-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-6, 2-3 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (12-6, 3-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-6, 2-3 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Eastern Kentucky after Hayley Harrison scored 30 points in Bellarmine’s 86-78 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels are 5-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 2.8.

The Knights are 3-2 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Kentucky averages 72.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.4 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

The Colonels and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alice Recanati is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonels.

Harrison is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.