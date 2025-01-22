Harrison and Southern Indiana host SIU-Edwardsville

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-10, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-7, 5-3 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-10, 3-5 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-7, 5-3 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits SIU-Edwardsville after Damoni Harrison scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-66 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Cougars are 7-1 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 3-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 72.9 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 7.6 more points per game (74.2) than SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents (66.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Brian Taylor II is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jayland Randall is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Harrison is averaging 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.