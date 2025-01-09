Harris scores 19 as Southern Miss beats UL Monroe 84-67

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Denijay Harris had 19 points and Southern Miss beat UL Monroe 84-67 on Thursday night. Harris…

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Denijay Harris had 19 points and Southern Miss beat UL Monroe 84-67 on Thursday night.

Harris added 18 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (7-9, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 16 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Neftali Alvarez shot 6 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Bolden led the Warhawks (4-13, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and six steals. Coltie Young added 15 points for UL Monroe. Jacob Wilson had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The loss was the Warhawks’ sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.