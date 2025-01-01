Harris leads Southern Miss against James Madison

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits James Madison after Denijay Harris scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 80-70 win over the William Carey Crusaders.

The Dukes are 5-1 in home games. James Madison is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 against conference opponents. Southern Miss gives up 76.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

James Madison averages 74.6 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 76.2 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than James Madison gives up.

The Dukes and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is averaging 13.4 points for the Dukes.

Harris is averaging 17.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

