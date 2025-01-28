Harris leads Southern Miss against Arkansas State after 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-12, 4-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-12, 4-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss plays Arkansas State after Denijay Harris scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 70-61 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-1 at home. Southern Miss ranks third in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Neftali Alvarez averaging 3.4.

The Red Wolves are 7-2 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Red Wolves square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Harris is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.