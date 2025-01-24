Harris leads North Florida against West Georgia after 31-point game

North Florida Ospreys (10-10, 3-4 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (3-17, 1-6 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (10-10, 3-4 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (3-17, 1-6 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays West Georgia after Josh Harris scored 31 points in North Florida’s 90-81 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Wolves are 2-4 in home games. West Georgia allows 78.2 points and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Ospreys are 3-4 in ASUN play. North Florida is 1-1 in one-possession games.

West Georgia scores 68.3 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 84.9 North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrus Johnson II is averaging 4.6 points for the Wolves. Shelton Williams-Dryden is averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Ospreys. Liam Murphy is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.