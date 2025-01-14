Harris and Iowa State host Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-6, 3-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-6, 1-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-6, 3-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State faces Texas Tech after Sydney Harris scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 79-58 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cyclones have gone 9-1 at home. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Audi Crooks averaging 17.1.

The Red Raiders are 1-4 in conference matchups. Texas Tech averages 66.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Iowa State scores 76.5 points, 12.8 more per game than the 63.7 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Red Raiders match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is shooting 60.6% and averaging 22.3 points for the Cyclones.

Sarengbe Sanogo is averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 blocks for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

