Harris and George Mason host Saint Louis

George Mason Patriots (17-3, 7-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-13, 2-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits Saint Louis after Kennedy Harris scored 23 points in George Mason’s 91-50 win over the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Billikens are 5-5 in home games. Saint Louis has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 7-2 in conference matchups. George Mason ranks third in the A-10 shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Saint Louis is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 38.8% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason averages 74.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 77.5 Saint Louis allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Calhoun is averaging 10.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals for the Billikens. Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

