Harris and Alabama State host Alcorn State

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-10, 0-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Alcorn State after Cordasia Harris scored 28 points in Alabama State’s 64-49 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves have gone 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets have gone 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.6 turnovers per game.

Alcorn State is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Braves.

Taylor Smith averages 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 15.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 52.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 43.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 29.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.