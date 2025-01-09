Harris and Alabama State host Alcorn State

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-10, 0-1 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (1-10, 0-1 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Alcorn State after Cordasia Harris scored 28 points in Alabama State’s 64-49 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Braves are 1-1 in home games. Alcorn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

Alcorn State is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 30.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.6 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The Braves and Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Brown is averaging 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Braves.

Harris is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.9 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 1-9, averaging 52.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 43.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 29.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

