Harris’ 18 lead Radford past South Carolina Upstate 80-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Truth Harris scored 18 points as Radford beat South Carolina Upstate 80-67 on Saturday.

Harris added six rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (12-6, 2-1 Big South Conference). David Early scored 14 points and Brandon Maclin had 12 points.

The Spartans (5-13, 1-2) were led in scoring by Mister Dean, who finished with 16 points. Carmelo Adkins added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for South Carolina Upstate. Breylin Garcia had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

