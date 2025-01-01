Harper leads Tennessee State against Southeast Missouri State after 22-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Travis Harper II scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 74-68 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Tennessee State averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-0 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State averages 80.4 points, 12.4 more per game than the 68.0 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 75.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 76.4 Tennessee State allows.

The Tigers and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Weston is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Tigers.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 17 points and 6.5 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

