Harper leads Tennessee State against Lindenwood after 20-point performance

Tennessee State Tigers (5-10, 1-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 1-3 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-10, 1-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (6-9, 1-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Lindenwood after Travis Harper II scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 95-86 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Lions have gone 5-1 at home. Lindenwood is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 1-3 in OVC play. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Weston averaging 2.3.

Lindenwood is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markeith Browning II is averaging 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lions.

Justus Jackson is averaging 8.9 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.