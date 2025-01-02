Harper and Tennessee State host Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (7-6, 2-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Travis Harper II scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 74-68 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers are 4-1 in home games. Tennessee State is the top team in the OVC averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Brandon Weston leads the Tigers scoring 6.7.

The Redhawks are 2-0 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Tennessee State averages 80.4 points, 12.4 more per game than the 68.0 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The Tigers and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 17 points and 6.5 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.