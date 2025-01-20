Hargrove’s 15 lead Drexel past Hofstra 60-55

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cole Hargrove had 15 points in Drexel’s 60-55 victory over Hofstra on Monday. Hargrove had nine rebounds…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cole Hargrove had 15 points in Drexel’s 60-55 victory over Hofstra on Monday.

Hargrove had nine rebounds and three steals for the Dragons (11-8, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Yame Butler scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds.

The Pride (10-9, 2-4) were led by Jean Aranguren, who recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Hofstra also got 10 points and two steals from Cruz Davis. Michael Graham also had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Drexel used an 11-0 second-half run to take the lead at 44-42 with 10:19 remaining. Hargrove scored 11 second-half points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Drexel visits Northeastern and Hofstra hosts Delaware.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

