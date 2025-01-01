Hargress leads UC Riverside against Long Beach State after 24-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 2-0 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 2-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Long Beach State after Barrington Hargress scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 81-79 overtime victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Beach are 3-2 in home games. Long Beach State gives up 70.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 2-0 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Beach.

Hargress is averaging 19.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

