Hargress and UC Riverside host UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 6-3 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-8, 6-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on UC Davis after Barrington Hargress scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 83-79 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders are 8-1 on their home court. UC Riverside ranks second in the Big West with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.5.

The Aggies have gone 6-3 against Big West opponents. UC Davis has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Riverside averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis’ 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The Highlanders and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is scoring 20.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the past 10 games.

Connor Sevilla averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Ty Johnson is averaging 21.7 points and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

