Hargress and UC Riverside host Long Beach State

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 2-0 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (6-8, 2-0 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Long Beach State after Barrington Hargress scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 81-79 overtime victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Beach are 3-2 in home games. Long Beach State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 2-0 against conference opponents. UC Riverside has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Long Beach State scores 67.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.3 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Beach.

Hargress is shooting 44.5% and averaging 19.6 points for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.