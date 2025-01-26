Hargress’ 22 lead UC Riverside past Cal State Bakersfield 83-79

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 22 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal State Bakersfield 83-79 on Saturday night. Hargress…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 22 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal State Bakersfield 83-79 on Saturday night.

Hargress shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (13-8, 6-3 Big West Conference). Kaleb Smith scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Nate Pickens shot 3 of 9 from the field and 7 for 9 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

The Roadrunners (10-11, 4-5) were led in scoring by Jemel Jones, who finished with 20 points. Corey Stephenson added 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield. CJ Hardy had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

