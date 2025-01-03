Harden leads Kennesaw State against Jacksonville State

Kennesaw State Owls (5-6) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes…

Kennesaw State Owls (5-6) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Jacksonville State after Prencis Harden scored 34 points in Kennesaw State’s 62-59 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-1 at home. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Bre’anna Rhodes paces the Gamecocks with 5.5 boards.

The Owls are 2-4 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elsie Harris is averaging 4.3 points for the Gamecocks.

Kailyn Fields is averaging 4.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

