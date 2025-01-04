Harden leads Kennesaw State against Jacksonville State after 34-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (5-6) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes…

Kennesaw State Owls (5-6) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-5)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Jacksonville State after Prencis Harden scored 34 points in Kennesaw State’s 62-59 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is the best team in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Owls are 2-4 in road games. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 12.7 assists per game led by Kailyn Fields averaging 2.9.

Jacksonville State averages 65.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 59.0 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

The Gamecocks and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is scoring 8.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Harden is scoring 17.0 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

