Harden and Kennesaw State host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-5, 1-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-8, 0-2 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Western Kentucky after Prencis Harden scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 59-47 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Owls have gone 3-3 in home games. Kennesaw State averages 61.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers have gone 1-2 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Kennesaw State averages 61.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 65.4 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky scores 14.8 more points per game (74.5) than Kennesaw State gives up (59.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Owls.

Alexis Mead is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 13.9 points, four assists and 2.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

