Harden and Kennesaw State host Louisiana Tech

Kennesaw State Owls (6-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (10-6, 3-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Louisiana Tech after Prencis Harden scored 26 points in Kennesaw State’s 85-73 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters are 9-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Marshall averaging 5.3.

The Owls are 1-3 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Harden averaging 11.0.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robyn Lee is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lady Techsters.

Carly Hooks is shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

