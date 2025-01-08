Harcum and Murray State knock off Northern Iowa 71-68

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Terence Harcum led Murray State with 14 points, including a layup with 12 seconds left…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Terence Harcum led Murray State with 14 points, including a layup with 12 seconds left as the Racers took down Northern Iowa 71-68 on Wednesday night.

Harcum shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Racers (9-7, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacobi Wood added 11 points while shooting 3 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had six assists and three steals. Alden Applewhite had 11 points and shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (9-7, 3-2) were led by Trey Campbell, who posted 17 points and three steals. Northern Iowa also got 15 points, four assists and two steals from Tytan Anderson. Leon Bond III also put up 13 points.

Murray State went into the half leading Northern Iowa 33-27. Wood put up eight points in the half. Applewhite scored a team-high 11 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Murray State hosts Valparaiso and Northern Iowa travels to play Illinois State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.