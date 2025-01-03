Hanson and the UC Irvine Anteaters take on conference foe UC Riverside

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 2-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 2-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside host Summah Hanson and UC Irvine in Big West action.

The Highlanders have gone 2-2 in home games. UC Riverside has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 2-0 in conference matchups. UC Irvine scores 59.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

UC Riverside averages 58.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 55.5 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UC Riverside allows.

The Highlanders and Anteaters meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelley Duchemin is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.5 points for the Highlanders.

Olivia Williams averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 57.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 60.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.