Hannah Hidalgo returns to lead No. 3 Notre Dame women past SMU, 88-64

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 23 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an ankle injury that sidelined her two games to help No. 3 Notre Dame rout SMU 88-64 on Sunday night.

Hidalgo also had five steals and three assists for Notre Dame (16-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Zanai Jones led SMU (10-9, 2-4) with 20 points.

Notre Dame missed nine of its first 11 shots and trailed 12-9. After that, the Fighting Irish hit 10 of their next 14 and led 32-15 lead midway through the second quarter.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish forced 20 turnovers and had a 24-7 advantage in fast-break points.

SMU: The Mustangs were outrebounded 46-35 and gave up 17 offensive rebounds.

Key moment

Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles returned after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Key stat

Notre Dame leads the nation in 3-point shooting (42.9%), but the Fighting Irish were 2 of 18 against SMU.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. SMU hosts Duke, and the Fighting Irish are at Boston College.

