Hampton visits Elon following Johnson’s 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (8-6, 1-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (10-4, 1-0 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits Elon after Daniel Johnson scored 22 points in Hampton’s 94-67 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix are 5-0 on their home court. Elon is the CAA leader with 40.8 rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 9.1.

The Pirates have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 7.4.

Elon scores 77.3 points, 7.2 more per game than the 70.1 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Elon allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew King is averaging 3.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Phoenix.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.