Hampton visits Charleston (SC) after Brzovic’s 32-point game

Hampton Pirates (8-5, 1-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Hampton after Ante Brzovic scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 84-81 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Cougars have gone 5-1 at home. Charleston (SC) is third in the CAA scoring 78.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Pirates have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. Hampton is third in the CAA with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 7.8.

Charleston (SC) makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Hampton averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Pirates meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

