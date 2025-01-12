Hampton takes on Campbell, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (7-7, 0-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 CAA) at Campbell Camels (7-7, 0-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton looks to stop its three-game slide with a win against Campbell.

The Camels are 5-0 in home games. Campbell has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates have gone 0-3 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Campbell averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Camels and Pirates square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is averaging 11.1 points for the Camels.

Jasha Clinton is averaging 15.8 points and 2.3 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

