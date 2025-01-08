Hampton hosts Duggan and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (8-7, 1-2 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (8-7, 1-2 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Hampton after Colby Duggan scored 22 points in Campbell’s 77-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates are 5-1 on their home court. Hampton ranks second in the CAA with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.5.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 in conference games. Campbell is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hampton is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 70.1 points per game, equal to what Hampton allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Fighting Camels match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

Jasin Sinani is averaging 12.7 points for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.