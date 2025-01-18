Hampton hosts Drexel after Baker’s 33-point showing

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 2-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-5 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Drexel Dragons (6-8, 2-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-5 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Hampton after Amaris Baker scored 33 points in Drexel’s 64-57 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates have gone 2-5 in home games. Hampton is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dragons are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Hampton is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points lower than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

The Pirates and Dragons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is shooting 22.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14.9 points and 2.1 steals.

Chloe Hodges is averaging 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Dragons: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.