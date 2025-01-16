Hampton hosts Collier and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (10-7, 4-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (9-8, 2-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

William & Mary Tribe (10-7, 4-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (9-8, 2-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Hampton after Noah Collier scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 81-78 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates are 6-2 on their home court. Hampton is seventh in the CAA scoring 74.1 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Tribe are 4-0 in CAA play. William & Mary ranks seventh in the CAA with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 5.5.

Hampton’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Tribe meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

Collier is averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.