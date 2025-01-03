Hammond leads Colorado against Arizona State after 21-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3, 0-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (9-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits Arizona State after Julian Hammond III scored 21 points in Colorado’s 79-69 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils are 4-0 in home games. Arizona State averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Buffaloes play their first true road game after going 9-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Hammond averaging 3.5.

Arizona State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 76.1 points per game, 4.3 more than the 71.8 Arizona State allows to opponents.

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is averaging 13.5 points for the Sun Devils.

Hammond is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

