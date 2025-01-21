Hamilton leads High Point against South Carolina Upstate after 26-point showing

High Point Panthers (16-5, 4-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 1-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (16-5, 4-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 1-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces South Carolina Upstate after Kimani Hamilton scored 26 points in High Point’s 77-66 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 4-2 in conference matchups. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 80.2 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

South Carolina Upstate averages 75.7 points, 8.3 more per game than the 67.4 High Point allows. High Point averages 80.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 82.8 South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents.

The Spartans and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans.

D’Maurian Williams is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

