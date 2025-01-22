Hamilton leads High Point against South Carolina Upstate after 26-point showing

High Point Panthers (16-5, 4-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 1-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (16-5, 4-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-15, 1-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on South Carolina Upstate after Kimani Hamilton scored 26 points in High Point’s 77-66 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Spartans have gone 4-4 at home. South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 4-2 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina Upstate averages 75.7 points, 8.3 more per game than the 67.4 High Point gives up. High Point averages 80.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 82.8 South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is shooting 58.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Hamilton is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

