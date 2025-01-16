Hamilton and the High Point Panthers take on conference foe Longwood

High Point Panthers (15-4, 3-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 2-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (15-4, 3-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-6, 2-2 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Kimani Hamilton and High Point take on Colby Garland and Longwood on Thursday.

The Lancers are 9-1 in home games. Longwood is fourth in the Big South scoring 78.5 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Panthers are 3-1 against Big South opponents. High Point has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Longwood makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). High Point averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Lancers.

Bobby Pettiford is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.