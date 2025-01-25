Hallock leads second-half outburst and No. 21 Michigan State women rout No. 24 Michigan 88-58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Theryn Hallock scored 23 of her 25 points in the second half, Julia Ayrault had…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Theryn Hallock scored 23 of her 25 points in the second half, Julia Ayrault had a double-double and No. 21 Michigan State rolled past No. 24 Michigan 88-58 on Saturday.

The Spartans (17-3, 7-2 Big Ten) outscored the Wolverines 59-25 in the second half, making a rout out of the first matchup between the rivals in which both teams were ranked.

After trailing by four points at halftime Michigan State caught fire early in the third quarter, making three 3-pointers in a 15-0 run in the first 4 1/2 minutes. The Spartans led 44-33 before Jordan Hobbs made two free throws for Michigan and 45-35 before the Wolverines made their first basket.

Hallock made two layups and Ayrault and Grace Vanslooten also scored was the Spartans scored the next eight points for a 53-38 lead. Hallock hit a 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes to go in the third and her layup with four seconds left gave Michigan State a 60-45 lead before outscoring Michigan 28-13 in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Ayrault had 18 points and 13 rebounds for her double-double to go with four assists and three blocks. Vanslooten scored 18 points and Jaddan Simmons added 11 as the Spartans made it five straight wins.

Hobbs scored 15 points, Olivia Olson 14 and Mila Holloway 13 for the Wolverines (14-6, 5-4), who had won four in a row.

Michigan took an 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter after Hobbs made four free throws in the final two minutes. Michigan built a seven-point lead in the second quarter before settling for a 33-29 advantage at halftime.

Michigan plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Michigan State hosts Oregon on Thursday.

