Hall leads UCF against No. 10 Houston

Houston Cougars (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on No. 10 Houston after Keyshawn Hall scored 40 points in UCF’s 95-89 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights are 9-1 in home games. UCF averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 5-0 in conference games. Houston is 13-3 against opponents over .500.

UCF makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (35.2%). Houston averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UCF gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Knights.

LJ Cryer is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.