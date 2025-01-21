Hall and the Green Bay Phoenix host conference foe IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 0-9 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-14, 2-7 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-18, 0-9 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marcus Hall and Green Bay host Sean Craig and IU Indianapolis in Horizon League play Wednesday.

The Phoenix are 1-8 in home games. Green Bay averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 2-7 against conference opponents. IU Indianapolis is sixth in the Horizon League with 13.7 assists per game led by Alec Millender averaging 3.8.

Green Bay is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis’ 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Green Bay has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 8.9 points for the Phoenix.

Paul Zilinskas is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 69.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.